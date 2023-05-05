Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] is -2.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: SMFG] slipped around -0.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.84 at the close of the session, down -1.75%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Jefferies and SMBC Expand and Strengthen Strategic Alliance, Broadening Joint Business Efforts and Increasing SMBC’s Equity Ownership in Jefferies.

Jefferies and SMBC Group’s Strategic Alliance Expands to Additional Businesses, Including a Full Suite of Capabilities for U.S. Investment Grade Companies, to Further Enhance Investment Banking Services to Our Broad Client Base.

Jefferies and SMBC Group to Combine U.S. Equities and M&A Efforts under Jefferies.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock is now -2.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMFG Stock saw the intraday high of $7.98 and lowest of $7.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.18, which means current price is +4.12% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, SMFG reached a trading volume of 8356565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFG shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 110.86.

How has SMFG stock performed recently?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, SMFG shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.78. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.57.

Return on Total Capital for SMFG is now 1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.00. Additionally, SMFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] managed to generate an average of $6,994,754 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]

Positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:SMFG] by around 13,750,791 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 11,897,898 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 88,934,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,583,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,292,416 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,043 shares during the same period.