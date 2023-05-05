Stifel lifts Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -3.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.88. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 SUMMARY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3846775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for HAYW stock reached $2.50 billion, with 213.75 million shares outstanding and 209.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 3846775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $12.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HAYW stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.96 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $2,972 million, or 108.79% of HAYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC, holding 41,908,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.4 million in HAYW stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $283.29 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly -10.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 95,624,177 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,700,141 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 127,903,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,227,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,041,300 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,220,940 shares during the same period.