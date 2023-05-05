Sono Group N.V. [SEV] Stock trading around $0.27 per share: What’s Next?

Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ: SEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.05%. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Following Pivot to a Pure Solar Tech Company, Members of Sono Group N.V.’s Supervisory Board Resign.

On 24 February 2023 Sono Group N.V. Committed to Focus Exclusively on Solar Business for B2B Customers, And Terminated the Sion Passenger Car Program.

Against This Background, Members of Its Supervisory Board Have Resigned.

Over the last 12 months, SEV stock dropped by -93.29%. The one-year Sono Group N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.36. The average equity rating for SEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.75 million, with 86.65 million shares outstanding and 38.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, SEV stock reached a trading volume of 15682855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sono Group N.V. [SEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEV shares is $1.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sono Group N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sono Group N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sono Group N.V. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 207.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

SEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Sono Group N.V. [SEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.05. With this latest performance, SEV shares dropped by -21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.22 for Sono Group N.V. [SEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4213, while it was recorded at 0.2346 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4894 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sono Group N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sono Group N.V. [SEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -356250.00 and a Gross Margin at -3850.00. Sono Group N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399706.25.

Return on Total Capital for SEV is now -117.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -170.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sono Group N.V. [SEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.18. Additionally, SEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sono Group N.V. [SEV] managed to generate an average of -$327,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sono Group N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sono Group N.V. go to 0.23%.

Sono Group N.V. [SEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.90% of SEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEV stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 386,188, which is approximately -19.412% of the company’s market cap and around 54.22% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 157,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in SEV stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $33000.0 in SEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sono Group N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Sono Group N.V. [NASDAQ:SEV] by around 419,365 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 5,197,235 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,697,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 919,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEV stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,565 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,914,163 shares during the same period.