Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] Stock trading around $2.28 per share: What’s Next?

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.20 during the day while it closed the day at $2.28. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Soligenix Announces Positive Clinical Results from Compatibility Study of HyBryte™ in the Treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

Results Confirm and Extend Response Results from Phase 3 FLASH Study.

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today positive clinical results from a compatibility study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin sodium) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) using the commercially ready Daavlin Series 7 visible light device, which recently received 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The open-label study (protocol HPN-CTCL-02) enrolled 9 patients to receive 8 weeks of HyBryte™ treatment of their cancerous lesions, with an assessment of treatment response conducted at week 10 using the Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Severity (CAILS) score. All subjects were enrolled by Brian Poligone, MD, PhD, at the Rochester Skin Lymphoma Medical Group.

Soligenix Inc. stock has also gained 56.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNGX stock has declined by -66.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.66% and lost -66.37% year-on date.

The market cap for SNGX stock reached $6.36 million, with 2.88 million shares outstanding and 2.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.64K shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 36526332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNGX shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.16. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 27.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1800, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 7.4600 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5868.83 and a Gross Margin at -127.05. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5519.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.06.

Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,407, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; IHT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 70,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $33000.0 in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 74,487 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,749 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 185,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,588 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 6,879 shares during the same period.