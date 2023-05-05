Seaport Research Partners lifts Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] gained 0.80% or 0.78 points to close at $98.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3067124 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Duke Energy delivers sustainable value as it responsibly navigates clean energy transition, CEO tells shareholders at annual meeting.

Maintaining reliability and preserving affordability remain key priorities.

Company making meaningful progress as it prepares its system for net-zero future.

It opened the trading session at $97.58, the shares rose to $98.49 and dropped to $97.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DUK points out that the company has recorded 4.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 3067124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $109.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $114, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DUK shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.56, while it was recorded at 98.20 for the last single week of trading, and 100.12 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $48,220 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,510,251, which is approximately -0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,701,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.28 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

962 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 29,557,075 shares. Additionally, 756 investors decreased positions by around 22,978,458 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 442,888,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,424,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,968 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,140,970 shares during the same period.