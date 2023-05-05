Samsara Inc. [IOT] Is Currently 6.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Samsara Inc. [NYSE: IOT] gained 6.63% on the last trading session, reaching $18.01 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Samsara To Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On June 1, 2023.

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 29, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Samsara will host a live webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Event: Samsara’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial ResultsDate: Thursday, June 1, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)Webcast: Registration.

Samsara Inc. represents 521.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.97 billion with the latest information. IOT stock price has been found in the range of $16.63 to $18.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, IOT reached a trading volume of 3579551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Samsara Inc. [IOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $21.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Samsara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on IOT stock. On March 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IOT shares from 16 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for IOT stock

Samsara Inc. [IOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, IOT shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Samsara Inc. [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc. [IOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Samsara Inc. [IOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.60 and a Gross Margin at +72.01. Samsara Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.92.

Return on Total Capital for IOT is now -23.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Samsara Inc. [IOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.10. Additionally, IOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Samsara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Samsara Inc. [IOT]

There are presently around $2,304 million, or 71.60% of IOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 33,428,587, which is approximately -29.518% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 18,813,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.75 million in IOT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $150.41 million in IOT stock with ownership of nearly 16.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Samsara Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Samsara Inc. [NYSE:IOT] by around 35,690,345 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 32,032,428 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 68,690,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,412,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,650,889 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,887,062 shares during the same period.