RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.16% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.55%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral Now Available in Italy: New Solution to Power Hybrid Work for Employees and Customers.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is fully cloud-based, enabling employees to work on any device, from virtually anywhere, at any time.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Available in Italy, the new solution combines RingCentral’s industry-leading collaboration tools (messages, group video calls) and Vodafone’s national fixed and mobile voice communications, on the same platform.

Over the last 12 months, RNG stock dropped by -70.16%. The one-year RingCentral Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.52. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.43 billion, with 95.67 million shares outstanding and 84.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, RNG stock reached a trading volume of 3153909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $49.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.20, while it was recorded at 26.69 for the last single week of trading, and 37.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.40 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.22.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.79. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$225,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 27.35%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,098 million, or 99.70% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,964,077, which is approximately 31.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,747,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.56 million in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $162.69 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -6.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 16,410,267 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 17,850,823 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 46,711,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,972,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,555,558 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 5,889,002 shares during the same period.