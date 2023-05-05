Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently 1.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $61.92 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Realty Income Announces Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

Realty Income Corporation represents 633.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.54 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $60.53 to $62.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3253617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 61.90.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.41, while it was recorded at 61.87 for the last single week of trading, and 64.68 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $32,762 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,758,107, which is approximately 2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,675,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.06 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 637 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 37,564,082 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 14,749,018 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 485,031,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,345,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,880,192 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,645 shares during the same period.