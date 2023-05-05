Raymond James lifts Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CYXT] loss -28.32% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM that Cyxtera Takes Steps to Position Business for Long-Term Success.

Receives $50 Million in New Financing from Lenders to Support Ongoing Business Operations; Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement.

Reports First Quarter Earnings Highlights, Demonstrating Consistent Revenue Growth and Operating Momentum.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. represents 179.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.08 million with the latest information. CYXT stock price has been found in the range of $0.165 to $0.2519.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CYXT reached a trading volume of 3334803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYXT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on CYXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for CYXT stock

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.57. With this latest performance, CYXT shares dropped by -47.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.45 for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9932, while it was recorded at 0.2645 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5388 for the last 200 days.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +13.54. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.60.

Return on Total Capital for CYXT is now -1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 607.86. Additionally, CYXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 573.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] managed to generate an average of -$470,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]

There are presently around $25 million, or 61.50% of CYXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYXT stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 47,676,705, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 20,767,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in CYXT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.86 million in CYXT stock with ownership of nearly -7.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CYXT] by around 2,319,526 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,536,991 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 95,989,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,846,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYXT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,187 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,670 shares during the same period.