Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] is 3.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] closed the trading session at $93.99 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.3716, while the highest price level was $102.78. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo’s fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was $633 million, gross margin was 18.1%, operating loss was $189 million and loss per share was $1.39. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 41.3%, operating income was $34 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.70 percent and weekly performance of 4.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, QRVO reached to a volume of 3256890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $106.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on QRVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

QRVO stock trade performance evaluation

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, QRVO shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.74, while it was recorded at 93.19 for the last single week of trading, and 95.71 for the last 200 days.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,153 million, or 89.40% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,829,838, which is approximately -0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,521,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $797.78 million in QRVO stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $536.6 million in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly -15.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qorvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 7,870,705 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 9,566,689 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 69,650,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,088,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,866,130 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,744 shares during the same period.