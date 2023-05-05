Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] Revenue clocked in at $720.20 million, up 20.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Procore Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PCOR] surged by $3.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.44 during the day while it closed the day at $56.74. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Procore Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“I’m proud of the team’s hard work in delivering our first quarter results,” said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore. “Looking ahead, our focus remains on solving the biggest challenges for construction and delivering a platform that helps our customers build better, safer and more efficiently.”.

Procore Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 6.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCOR stock has declined by -7.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.29% and gained 20.26% year-on date.

The market cap for PCOR stock reached $7.95 billion, with 138.44 million shares outstanding and 121.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PCOR reached a trading volume of 3098778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCOR shares is $75.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Procore Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Procore Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PCOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procore Technologies Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

PCOR stock trade performance evaluation

Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, PCOR shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.69, while it was recorded at 54.51 for the last single week of trading, and 54.85 for the last 200 days.

Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.02 and a Gross Margin at +77.18. Procore Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.84.

Return on Total Capital for PCOR is now -22.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, PCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR] managed to generate an average of -$80,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Procore Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Procore Technologies Inc. [PCOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,253 million, or 83.80% of PCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCOR stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 45,561,441, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,174,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.92 million in PCOR stocks shares; and DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, currently with $438.3 million in PCOR stock with ownership of nearly -16.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Procore Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Procore Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PCOR] by around 10,225,669 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 6,997,371 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 100,359,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,582,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCOR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,396,082 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,077 shares during the same period.