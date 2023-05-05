Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $33

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.43 at the close of the session, up 1.22%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM that Privia Health Announces Upsized Pricing of Secondary Offering of $936 Million of Common Stock.

– Investors include Durable Capital Partners LP and Rubicon Founders LLC.

Privia Health Group Inc. stock is now 20.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRVA Stock saw the intraday high of $27.73 and lowest of $23.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.64, which means current price is +32.90% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 685.48K shares, PRVA reached a trading volume of 13460437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Privia Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PRVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRVA in the course of the last twelve months was 65.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has PRVA stock performed recently?

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, PRVA shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 27.48 for the last single week of trading, and 29.90 for the last 200 days.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.41 and a Gross Margin at +9.60. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for PRVA is now -3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.30. Additionally, PRVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] managed to generate an average of -$8,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.81.Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]

There are presently around $2,195 million, or 86.00% of PRVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 24,824,591, which is approximately -11.379% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,442,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.49 million in PRVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.42 million in PRVA stock with ownership of nearly 19.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Privia Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVA] by around 12,660,058 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,867,519 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 59,456,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,983,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,380 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,566,522 shares during the same period.