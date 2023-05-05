Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] Is Currently -10.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLO] closed the trading session at $20.84 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.05, while the highest price level was $22.26. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Portillo’s Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s, said, “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, Portillo’s is thriving. We’re up in total sales, up in same restaurant sales, up in transactions, and we’ve improved our margins. Although we’re very happy with our recent performance, it’s important to remain focused on laying a solid foundation that delivers long-term value for our Team Members, our guests, and our investors. We take care of our Team Members; who in turn serve our guests. That enables us to deliver a strong economic profile that generates value for our investors throughout the economic cycle.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.70 percent and weekly performance of -1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 775.13K shares, PTLO reached to a volume of 3239622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTLO shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Portillo’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Portillo’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PTLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portillo’s Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTLO in the course of the last twelve months was 150.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PTLO stock trade performance evaluation

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, PTLO shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Portillo’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $829 million, or 64.00% of PTLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTLO stocks are: BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,164,752, which is approximately -20.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 4,651,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.52 million in PTLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $86.61 million in PTLO stock with ownership of nearly 43.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLO] by around 8,812,523 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,370,602 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 22,331,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,514,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTLO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,213,880 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 916,253 shares during the same period.