Piper Sandler lifts Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -6.85% or -2.58 points to close at $35.06 with a heavy trading volume of 8235123 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Envista Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the first quarter 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, reported sales decreased 0.7% to $627.2 million. Core sales declined 2.4% over the corresponding quarter in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $32.56, the shares rose to $36.74 and dropped to $32.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded 2.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 8235123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $45.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $54 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVST shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 52.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.57. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.40, while it was recorded at 37.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.76 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +57.93. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.35. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $18,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,330 million, or 115.62% of NVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,558,830, which is approximately 4.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,996,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.09 million in NVST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $544.17 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 861.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 31,241,935 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 18,223,101 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 145,281,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,746,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,567 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,430,324 shares during the same period.