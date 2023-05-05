PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Is Currently 0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] traded at a high on 05/04/23, posting a 0.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $193.38. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM that PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today’s action is consistent with PepsiCo’s previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, which will begin with the June 2023 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marks the company’s 51st consecutive annual dividend increase.

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4265990 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PepsiCo Inc. stands at 1.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.98%.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $264.67 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4265990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $200.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.07 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.70, while it was recorded at 192.08 for the last single week of trading, and 176.75 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $193,632 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,504,608, which is approximately 1.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,128,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.16 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.46 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,529 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 49,738,781 shares. Additionally, 1,385 investors decreased positions by around 36,283,552 shares, while 394 investors held positions by with 921,530,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,553,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,924,593 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,415,402 shares during the same period.