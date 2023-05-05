Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] moved up 0.78: Why It’s Important

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] closed the trading session at $14.13 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.832, while the highest price level was $14.34. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.53 percent and weekly performance of 1.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 3053530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $16.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PEB stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.05, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.68 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.27.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.79. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$1,503,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,070 million, or 120.62% of PEB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,704,439, which is approximately 0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,875,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.63 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $116.65 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 13,824,304 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,597,866 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 123,214,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,636,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,336,447 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,562,016 shares during the same period.