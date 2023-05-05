Organon & Co. [OGN] Stock trading around $22.01 per share: What’s Next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -9.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3700688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Organon & Co. stands at 3.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $5.53 billion, with 254.37 million shares outstanding and 254.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 3700688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $31.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $34, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on OGN stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OGN shares from 40 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.54. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 23.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.82 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 21.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.49. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $91,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $4,804 million, or 78.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,471,695, which is approximately 4.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,387,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.24 million in OGN stocks shares; and MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $319.48 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 22.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 17,965,381 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 16,424,844 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 163,801,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,191,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,628,003 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,973,247 shares during the same period.