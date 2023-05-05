Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Revenue clocked in at $1.98 billion, down -26.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price surged by 5.87 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Novavax to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A sum of 3518095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.73M shares. Novavax Inc. shares reached a high of $7.62 and dropped to a low of $7.05 until finishing in the latest session at $7.57.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.89. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $29 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $37, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On December 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 207 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.45, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.27 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $380 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,844,653, which is approximately 17.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,076,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.45 million in NVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.23 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 10.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 21,094,569 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,438,740 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 27,655,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,188,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,133,199 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,734,380 shares during the same period.