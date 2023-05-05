NCR Corporation [NCR] moved down -4.62: Why It’s Important

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] closed the trading session at $19.60 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.54, while the highest price level was $20.62. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Momentum Around Planned NCR Separation Continues.

NCR Board of Directors Announces Tim Oliver and David Wilkinson as CEO-Designates.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider to banks, retailers and restaurants, announced as part of its first quarter 2023 financial results today that significant progress continues to be made against its previously-announced plan to separate into two independent, publicly-traded companies, expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. NCR’s first quarter 2023 financial results demonstrate the strength of its business, reinforced by the company’s ability to deliver continued back-to-back quarter performance in parallel with separation activities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.28 percent and weekly performance of -10.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, NCR reached to a volume of 3067267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $31.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $52, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on NCR stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NCR stock trade performance evaluation

NCR Corporation [NCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, NCR shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.72 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.92 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.15 and a Gross Margin at +23.48. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.82.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.15. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 399.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of $1,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NCR Corporation [NCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,649 million, or 95.50% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,918,318, which is approximately 5.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,370,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.21 million in NCR stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $121.25 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 15,245,749 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 15,332,794 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 98,339,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,918,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,825 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,140,846 shares during the same period.