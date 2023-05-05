Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] – find out why.

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.83%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Shake Shack Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total revenue of $253.3 million, up 24.5% versus 2022, including $244.3 million of Shack sales and $9.0 million of Licensing revenue.

Over the last 12 months, SHAK stock rose by 5.07%. The one-year Shake Shack Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.38. The average equity rating for SHAK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.56 billion, with 39.28 million shares outstanding and 37.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.36K shares, SHAK stock reached a trading volume of 3909083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $57.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on SHAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48.

SHAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.83. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.48, while it was recorded at 55.68 for the last single week of trading, and 51.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shake Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,837 million, or 92.40% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,181,418, which is approximately -3.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,114,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.32 million in SHAK stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $125.19 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly -30.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 3,657,209 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 4,704,044 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 26,413,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,774,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,044 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,439,751 shares during the same period.