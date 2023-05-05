MDJM Ltd [MDJH] is 82.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MDJM Ltd [NASDAQ: MDJH] gained 28.50% or 0.61 points to close at $2.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3301818 shares. The company report on February 21, 2023 at 9:31 AM that MDJM Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding Updates on Global Expansion and Acquisition of Historic Properties, Focusing on Long-Term Growth and Value Creation.

MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJM”), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today issued a letter to shareholder from its Chairman and CEO, Siping Xu, providing a corporate update regarding its global business transformation and long-term growth and vision prospects.

It opened the trading session at $2.16, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $1.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDJH points out that the company has recorded 42.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 65.00K shares, MDJH reached to a volume of 3301818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MDJM Ltd [MDJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDJM Ltd is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52.

Trading performance analysis for MDJH stock

MDJM Ltd [MDJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.66. With this latest performance, MDJH shares gained by 43.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.90 for MDJM Ltd [MDJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

MDJM Ltd [MDJH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDJM Ltd [MDJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -432.62. MDJM Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -478.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.76.