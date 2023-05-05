Market cap of The Wendy’s Company [WEN] reaches 4.97B – now what?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.315 during the day while it closed the day at $22.04. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Wendy’s Spices Up and Cools Down Menus Ahead of Summer.

The queen of spice rolls out three mouth-watering menu items including new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries, and fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty.

Get ready, your summer plans just got a bit spicier and a whole lot cooler. Hitting menus today, Wendy’s® is cooking up the new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries and is announcing the return of the beloved Strawberry Frosty®. Talk about a delicious start to summer!.

The Wendy’s Company stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEN stock has declined by -1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.86% and lost -2.61% year-on date.

The market cap for WEN stock reached $4.97 billion, with 212.97 million shares outstanding and 209.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 3699902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 73.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.66, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 21.32 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.68%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,359 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,405,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.89 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $336.15 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 12,332,483 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 14,853,099 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 126,276,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,461,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,458,794 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,625,778 shares during the same period.