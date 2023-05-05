Market cap of Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] reaches 6.40B – now what?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%.

Over the last 12 months, SBSW stock dropped by -33.95%. The one-year Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.5. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.40 billion, with 707.57 million shares outstanding and 166.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, SBSW stock reached a trading volume of 3666166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBSW shares from 25 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 29.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

SBSW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to -11.54%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Insider Position Details

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 11,886,336 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 11,522,782 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 25,154,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,563,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,773,562 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,380,459 shares during the same period.