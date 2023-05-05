Market cap of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] reaches 4.46M – now what?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on February 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc Announces Securement Of $5.6 Million Convertible Note.

Company Continues to Lay Foundation to Pursue Objectives in Growth and Scale of its Diverse Assets.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, announced today its securement of a $5.6 million convertible note, with which the Company believes can lay the foundation for growth of its assets in lodging, hospitality, wine & spirits, retail, and e-commerce.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -30.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VINO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $0.7296 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.40, which means current price is +15.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 274.24K shares, VINO reached a trading volume of 16229175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

How has VINO stock performed recently?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, VINO shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9714, while it was recorded at 0.7849 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0595 for the last 200 days.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Total Capital for VINO is now -19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.41. Additionally, VINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] managed to generate an average of -$27,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.80% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 8,693, which is approximately 697.523% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; HEXAGON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 11,946 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 64,584 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 53,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,334 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 64,566 shares during the same period.