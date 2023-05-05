Market cap of Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] reaches 5.72M – now what?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] price surged by 23.10 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that DBGI Announces an Increase of 46.5% for Preliminary Revenue Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2023.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBGI”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announced that it expects first quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to be approximately $5.0 million, an increase of 46.5%.

Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group, stated that “Our 2023 first quarter reflected the strategic decision to lower advertising spend as we onboarded a performance marketing agency, which resulted in two months of significantly lower e-commerce revenues. However, since the performance marketing began, we have seen our monthly e-commerce revenue double from January levels. The increase in our e-commerce revenues associated with the new performance marketing agency will be even more fully reflected in our second quarter revenues, but we are pleased that we are already seeing a meaningful change in our e-commerce results since the agency began.” .

A sum of 3658229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 451.11K shares. Digital Brands Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.87 until finishing in the latest session at $0.97.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2202, while it was recorded at 0.8016 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1949 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 27,774, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 15,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $11000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 58,321 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 11,540 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,287 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 11,540 shares during the same period.