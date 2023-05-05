Market Analysts see Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.25 during the day while it closed the day at $18.92. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock has also loss -7.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGY stock has declined by -17.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.98% and lost -19.32% year-on date.

The market cap for MGY stock reached $3.91 billion, with 190.31 million shares outstanding and 181.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 3897608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $28.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MGY stock trade performance evaluation

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.30. With this latest performance, MGY shares dropped by -16.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.54, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.95 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.37 and a Gross Margin at +73.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.27.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now 59.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 41.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.33. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] managed to generate an average of $4,157,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to -9.83%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,874 million, or 104.43% of MGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,647,997, which is approximately 2.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 15,720,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.21 million in MGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $249.47 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 14.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 14,946,267 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 13,470,483 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 166,632,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,049,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,504,987 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,835,453 shares during the same period.