Market Analysts see Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] gained 14.97% on the last trading session, reaching $94.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lantheus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Worldwide revenue of $300.8 million for the first quarter 2023, representing an increase of 44.0% from the prior year period.

GAAP net loss of $2.8 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to GAAP net income of $43.0 million in the prior year period.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. represents 68.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.45 billion with the latest information. LNTH stock price has been found in the range of $86.00 to $99.3226.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, LNTH reached a trading volume of 3302508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on LNTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for LNTH stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, LNTH shares gained by 14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.29 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.99, while it was recorded at 85.78 for the last single week of trading, and 69.66 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.58 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for LNTH is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.98. Additionally, LNTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] managed to generate an average of $40,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

There are presently around $5,646 million, or 101.30% of LNTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,203,471, which is approximately -24.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,247,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.96 million in LNTH stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $263.48 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 18.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 14,750,913 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 14,638,794 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,033,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,423,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,776,291 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,413,837 shares during the same period.