Market Analysts see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.22%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) (“Citius” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused and institutional investors for the purchase of an aggregate of 12,500,001 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,500,001 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.20 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, CTXR stock rose by 21.95%. The one-year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.26. The average equity rating for CTXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $190.35 million, with 146.21 million shares outstanding and 133.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 869.35K shares, CTXR stock reached a trading volume of 4305577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

CTXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.22. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2558, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1673 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,936 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 11.10% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,014,027, which is approximately 3.423% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,334,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.99 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,494,451 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 796,369 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,037,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,328,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,803 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 501,126 shares during the same period.