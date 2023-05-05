Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] loss -1.23% or -0.13 points to close at $10.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7602310 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Second quarter sales of $212.8 million, a decrease of 6.7% from the prior year period.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Comparable sales in the second quarter declined 13.5% compared to the prior year period, driven by the normalization of the seasonal purchasing cycle to pre-pandemic patterns and adverse weather.

It opened the trading session at $10.64, the shares rose to $11.03 and dropped to $10.055, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LESL points out that the company has recorded -26.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 7602310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for LESL stock

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $2,211 million, or 118.88% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,874,518, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,124,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.87 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $155.99 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 27,939,213 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 30,015,674 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 151,215,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,170,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,316,393 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,158,877 shares during the same period.