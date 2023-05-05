Lemonade Inc. [LMND] Is Currently 27.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] surged by $3.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.50 during the day while it closed the day at $14.17. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM that Lemonade Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its first quarter 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q1 2023 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

Lemonade Inc. stock has also gained 34.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LMND stock has declined by -24.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.06% and gained 3.58% year-on date.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $957.47 million, with 69.24 million shares outstanding and 48.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 8227484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

LMND stock trade performance evaluation

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.06. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 18.47 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.70. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.62.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, LMND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$217,849 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lemonade Inc. [LMND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc. go to 14.90%.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $404 million, or 34.00% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.34% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,043,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.93 million in LMND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.17 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly 8.509% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 3,608,400 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 2,761,551 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 30,023,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,393,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,169 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,561 shares during the same period.