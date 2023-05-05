Keefe Bruyette lifts Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] loss -4.74% or -2.89 points to close at $58.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4077508 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Apollo Launches New Product Platform for Global Wealth Markets.

Product Platform Offers a Portfolio of Alternative Investment Solutions Tailored for Markets in EMEA, Asia and Latin America via Local Distribution Channels.

Launching with Two Initial Strategies, Expects to Add More in the Coming Quarters.

It opened the trading session at $60.77, the shares rose to $60.8361 and dropped to $57.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APO points out that the company has recorded 1.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, APO reached to a volume of 4077508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $73.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.75.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.49, while it was recorded at 61.47 for the last single week of trading, and 61.22 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 11.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $19,456 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,866,248, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,755,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.86 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

328 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 25,912,779 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 24,356,337 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 269,051,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,321,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,797,512 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,124,443 shares during the same period.