International Paper Company [IP] Revenue clocked in at $21.16 billion, down -8.20% YTD: What’s Next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -1.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.79. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that International Paper Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported first quarter 2023 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3059026 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Paper Company stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for IP stock reached $11.07 billion, with 353.60 million shares outstanding and 346.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3059026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $31 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $29, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on IP stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IP shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 32.55 for the last single week of trading, and 36.96 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $9,602 million, or 88.10% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,185,372, which is approximately -0.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,492,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $844.62 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -3.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,583,832 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 21,223,172 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 255,467,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,274,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,913,214 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,076,481 shares during the same period.