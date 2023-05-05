Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $132

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] gained 1.83% or 1.92 points to close at $106.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3121599 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM that Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.42 per Share.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.42 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023, which is up 11% from the $0.38 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 14, 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $104.50, the shares rose to $107.49 and dropped to $104.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICE points out that the company has recorded 13.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 3121599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $129.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.37, while it was recorded at 107.25 for the last single week of trading, and 102.34 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $52,223 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,388,511, which is approximately 0.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,054,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 billion in ICE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.66 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 32,067,586 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 30,152,607 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 435,948,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,168,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,439,676 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,834,299 shares during the same period.