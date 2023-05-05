Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain 9.26% so far this year. What now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] jumped around 0.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $57.09 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Ingersoll Rand Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results.

Raising Guidance for Organic Growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS Ranges.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now 9.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $59.27 and lowest of $56.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.39, which means current price is +10.13% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 4120882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $62.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.29, while it was recorded at 56.99 for the last single week of trading, and 52.55 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.24. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of $34,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 9.54%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $22,396 million, or 99.11% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 50,820,205, which is approximately -19.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,406,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.82 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -0.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 21,692,636 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 35,603,303 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 338,186,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,482,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,073,542 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,099,080 shares during the same period.