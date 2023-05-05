IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK] Stock trading around $0.16 per share: What’s Next?

IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BACK] closed the trading session at $0.16 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.145, while the highest price level was $0.18. The company report on March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM that IMAC Holdings Reports Year End 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

Revenue increased 14% annually driven by greater adoption of medical treatments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.35 percent and weekly performance of 14.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, BACK reached to a volume of 4204646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BACK shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BACK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BACK stock trade performance evaluation

IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.93. With this latest performance, BACK shares gained by 21.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1615, while it was recorded at 0.1465 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3620 for the last 200 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.85 and a Gross Margin at -9.06. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.60.

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.00% of BACK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BACK stocks are: KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 1,691,504, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,174,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in BACK stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.14 million in BACK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMAC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BACK] by around 354,786 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 253,020 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,719,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,327,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BACK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,583 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 189,410 shares during the same period.