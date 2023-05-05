HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] is 0.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.52. The company report on July 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM that HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 on July 29, 2022. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under “About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings” on HDFC Bank’s website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5030334 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HDFC Bank Limited stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for HDB stock reached $112.66 billion, with 1.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 5030334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.75.

How has HDB stock performed recently?

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.19, while it was recorded at 69.46 for the last single week of trading, and 65.34 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.05. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98.

Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 19.30%.

Insider trade positions for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

Positions in HDFC Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Saturday and at the time of the Saturday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE:HDB] by around 15,073,532 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 15,396,545 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 297,518,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,988,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,588,641 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,254,572 shares during the same period.