Guggenheim slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] price surged by 3.22 percent to reach at $4.19. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM that MODERNA AND NOVOCOL PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILL-FINISH AGREEMENT FOR CANADIAN-MADE MRNA VACCINES.

Vaccines manufactured at Moderna’s state-of-the-art Canadian mRNA facility to be prepared and packaged at Novocol’s Ontario-based facility.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fill-finish agreement will secure domestic end-to-end vaccine production and ensures rapid response capabilities for future pandemic readiness for Canadians.

A sum of 5501288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.51M shares. Moderna Inc. shares reached a high of $138.22 and dropped to a low of $129.75 until finishing in the latest session at $134.33.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.27. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $221.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $150 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MRNA stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MRNA shares from 111 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 5.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.18, while it was recorded at 132.43 for the last single week of trading, and 157.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,282 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,466,171, which is approximately 3.75% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.4 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 18,967,822 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 16,127,085 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 212,961,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,056,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,581,651 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 994,212 shares during the same period.