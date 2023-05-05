Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell -10.59% so far this year. What now?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -13.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.73. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $62 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $84 Million.

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $143M; PMIERs1 sufficiency ratio of 164%2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7146862 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genworth Financial Inc. stands at 7.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.16%.

The market cap for GNW stock reached $2.20 billion, with 496.70 million shares outstanding and 478.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 7146862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.77. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $2,141 million, or 80.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,187,895, which is approximately -0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,500,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.53 million in GNW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $130.83 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 18.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 26,002,966 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 22,261,007 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 343,067,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,331,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,302,600 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,499,752 shares during the same period.