Genpact Limited [G] Revenue clocked in at $4.37 billion, down -12.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Genpact Limited [NYSE: G] price plunged by -3.76 percent to reach at -$1.59. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1375 per common share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 9, 2023. The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors.

A sum of 3207953 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 842.04K shares. Genpact Limited shares reached a high of $42.19 and dropped to a low of $40.56 until finishing in the latest session at $40.68.

The one-year G stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.72. The average equity rating for G stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genpact Limited [G]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $51.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Genpact Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $57 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Genpact Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on G stock. On November 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for G shares from 48 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Limited is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 24.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

G Stock Performance Analysis:

Genpact Limited [G] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, G shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for Genpact Limited [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.24, while it was recorded at 43.19 for the last single week of trading, and 45.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genpact Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Limited [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Genpact Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for G is now 15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genpact Limited [G] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.99. Additionally, G Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genpact Limited [G] managed to generate an average of $2,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Genpact Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

G Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Limited go to 9.40%.

Genpact Limited [G] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,581 million, or 102.03% of G stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,727,885, which is approximately -2.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,741,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $707.67 million in G stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $655.48 million in G stock with ownership of nearly -2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genpact Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Genpact Limited [NYSE:G] by around 12,601,396 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 10,167,318 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 156,575,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,343,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. G stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,887,113 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,226,082 shares during the same period.