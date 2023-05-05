Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] stock Initiated by Janney analyst, price target now $19.50

Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: FULT] plunged by -$0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.65 during the day while it closed the day at $10.16. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank Hire Mark Hoffman, Ph.D., CFA, as Chief Investment Officer.

Responsible for investment strategy of wealth business with $14 billion in assets under management.

Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), announced that it has hired Mark Hoffman, Ph.D., CFA, as Chief Investment Officer for Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank.

Fulton Financial Corporation stock has also loss -14.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FULT stock has declined by -41.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.15% and lost -39.63% year-on date.

The market cap for FULT stock reached $1.68 billion, with 167.54 million shares outstanding and 163.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, FULT reached a trading volume of 3074477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULT shares is $14.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Fulton Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulton Financial Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for FULT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06.

FULT stock trade performance evaluation

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.62. With this latest performance, FULT shares dropped by -24.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.04 for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63. Fulton Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for FULT is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.94. Additionally, FULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] managed to generate an average of $86,964 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulton Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,212 million, or 66.90% of FULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,591,402, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,444,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.8 million in FULT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $132.29 million in FULT stock with ownership of nearly 1.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulton Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:FULT] by around 6,279,031 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 5,094,378 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 100,017,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,391,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,737 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,760,319 shares during the same period.