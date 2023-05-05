Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] Stock trading around $7.65 per share: What’s Next?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] loss -19.81% or -1.89 points to close at $7.65 with a heavy trading volume of 4155641 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Frontier Airlines Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results with Spring Break Outperforming Expectations.

It opened the trading session at $8.84, the shares rose to $8.85 and dropped to $7.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ULCC points out that the company has recorded -42.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ULCC reached to a volume of 4155641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Melius analysts kept a Neutral rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

Trading performance analysis for ULCC stock

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.91. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.93 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.53. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for ULCC is now -3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.25. Additionally, ULCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 453.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] managed to generate an average of -$5,719 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]

There are presently around $2,025 million, or 99.48% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ANCIENT ART, L.P., holding 4,408,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.06 million in ULCC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $32.19 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 4,123,722 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 11,837,996 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 196,280,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,242,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 897,465 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 8,437,993 shares during the same period.