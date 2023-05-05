For XPO Inc. [XPO], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

XPO Inc. [NYSE: XPO] traded at a high on 05/04/23, posting a 3.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.93. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that XPO Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue growth to $1.9 billion, and diluted EPS of $0.15.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4762049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPO Inc. stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for XPO stock reached $5.03 billion, with 115.00 million shares outstanding and 113.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 4762049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Inc. [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $46.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XPO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for XPO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on XPO stock. On February 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XPO shares from 44 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 52.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for XPO Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.26, while it was recorded at 44.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.23 for the last 200 days.

XPO Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. XPO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.65. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $8,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.XPO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for XPO Inc. [XPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc. go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $4,816 million, or 93.10% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,675,369, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,244,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.27 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $477.37 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 3.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 13,528,427 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 8,957,768 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 85,979,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,465,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,467 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,041,856 shares during the same period.