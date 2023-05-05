For Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.89%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Shift4 Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its first quarter 2023 financial results as part of its Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter, which can be viewed here or by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com.

Over the last 12 months, FOUR stock rose by 10.25%. The one-year Shift4 Payments Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.94. The average equity rating for FOUR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.75 billion, with 84.10 million shares outstanding and 53.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, FOUR stock reached a trading volume of 4254026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $80.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on FOUR stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FOUR shares from 48 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

FOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, FOUR shares dropped by -19.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.98, while it was recorded at 65.34 for the last single week of trading, and 54.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift4 Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.33 and a Gross Margin at +18.74. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now 3.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 508.29. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 506.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] managed to generate an average of $32,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

FOUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shift4 Payments Inc. go to 79.15%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,790 million, or 110.04% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,929,933, which is approximately -12.588% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 5,188,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.59 million in FOUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $316.74 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 4.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 7,464,701 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,345,073 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 42,769,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,579,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,737,012 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,767,744 shares during the same period.