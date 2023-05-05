For Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG], Analyst sees a drop to $83. What next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] gained 2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $78.59 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM that Constellation Expects to End Year Comfortably in the Upper End of Guidance and Sees Material Improvements In 2024.

Earnings Release Highlights.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GAAP Net Income of $96 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $658 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Constellation Energy Corporation represents 331.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.53 billion with the latest information. CEG stock price has been found in the range of $74.91 to $80.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 3830449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $97.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $104 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $91, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CEG stock

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.76, while it was recorded at 77.27 for the last single week of trading, and 82.36 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 21.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $20,318 million, or 83.30% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,376,259, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,969,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in CEG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.9 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 2.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

388 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 17,062,635 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 15,903,878 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 232,591,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,557,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,393,914 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,714,803 shares during the same period.