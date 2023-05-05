For Caterpillar Inc. [CAT], Analyst sees a drop to $185. What next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] plunged by -$5.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $216.93 during the day while it closed the day at $210.38. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM that Caterpillar Announces Virtual 2023 Shareholder Meeting.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 a.m. CDT.

Shareholders owning Caterpillar common stock at the close of business on April 17, 2023, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions and vote on several items at the virtual annual meeting. Attendance and registration details, as well as information on items of business to be addressed at the meeting, can be found on page 90 in Caterpillar’s 2023 proxy statement at https://www.caterpillar.com/proxymaterials.

Caterpillar Inc. stock has also loss -1.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAT stock has declined by -14.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.72% and lost -12.18% year-on date.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $106.41 billion, with 517.30 million shares outstanding and 511.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3209937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $242.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $290 to $230, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CAT shares from 217 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 38.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CAT stock trade performance evaluation

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.67, while it was recorded at 215.45 for the last single week of trading, and 216.65 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 14.17%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,309 million, or 70.90% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,701,582, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 39,778,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.58 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.86 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,078 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 17,831,582 shares. Additionally, 955 investors decreased positions by around 16,930,628 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 328,386,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,148,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,457,456 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,463,738 shares during the same period.