Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Stock trading around $89.17 per share: What’s Next?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$1.4. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Expedia Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Gross bookings increase 20% with record lodging gross bookings.

A sum of 4389894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Expedia Group Inc. shares reached a high of $90.32 and dropped to a low of $87.94 until finishing in the latest session at $89.17.

The one-year EXPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.95. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $131.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.13, while it was recorded at 92.27 for the last single week of trading, and 99.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 29.26%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,573 million, or 95.60% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,185,179, which is approximately 1.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,036,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $509.49 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 13,703,113 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 15,192,307 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 109,925,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,820,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,297,493 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,818,050 shares during the same period.