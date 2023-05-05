Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is 29.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] gained 2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $4.20 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Provides Construction Update on the Terronera Project.

“Having secured a project financing commitment from Societe Generale and ING Bank N.V, we are rapidly advancing detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the project with initial production scheduled for Q4, 2024”, commented Dan Dickson, CEO. “The project is fully permitted to advance major construction and mine development activities and will provide over 750 jobs during the development phase in addition to significant opportunities for indirect and direct business support in the region. With several major contracts now in place, we look forward to regularly updating investors on our achievements at Terronera as construction advances.”.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 190.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $805.22 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $4.13 to $4.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 4085598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $202 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,668,423, which is approximately 9.498% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,450,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.4 million in EXK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $21.99 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -2.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 11,330,259 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,225,815 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,503,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,059,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,359,385 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 180,703 shares during the same period.