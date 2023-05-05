Deutsche Bank slashes price target on New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] – find out why.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NFE] surged by $2.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.878 during the day while it closed the day at $29.95. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that New Fortress Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

New Fortress Energy Inc. stock has also gained 0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NFE stock has declined by -27.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.05% and lost -29.40% year-on date.

The market cap for NFE stock reached $6.02 billion, with 208.76 million shares outstanding and 93.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 4045344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $55.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

NFE stock trade performance evaluation

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.63, while it was recorded at 29.30 for the last single week of trading, and 43.20 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.20 and a Gross Margin at +44.16. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFE is now 12.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 379.32. Additionally, NFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 370.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] managed to generate an average of $337,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.New Fortress Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,798 million, or 48.20% of NFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 25,559,846, which is approximately -21.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 13,399,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.1 million in NFE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $299.61 million in NFE stock with ownership of nearly -4.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Fortress Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NFE] by around 17,860,644 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 12,256,852 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 70,650,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,768,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,699,766 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,344,641 shares during the same period.