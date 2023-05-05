DA Davidson lifts VTEX [VTEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VTEX [NYSE: VTEX] price surged by 13.83 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM that VTEX to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 26, 2023.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“General Meeting”) is going to be held on May 26, 2023. The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at Floor 4, Willow House Cricket Square, Grand Cayman, KY1-9010, Cayman Islands. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are available at the Company’s website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/.

A sum of 3207448 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 315.48K shares. VTEX shares reached a high of $4.09 and dropped to a low of $3.505 until finishing in the latest session at $3.95.

The one-year VTEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.83. The average equity rating for VTEX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VTEX [VTEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTEX shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for VTEX shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for VTEX stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.30, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTEX stock. On September 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VTEX shares from 11 to 1.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VTEX is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

VTEX Stock Performance Analysis:

VTEX [VTEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.83. With this latest performance, VTEX shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for VTEX [VTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VTEX Fundamentals:

VTEX’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VTEX [VTEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213 million, or 66.70% of VTEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTEX stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 19,875,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.56% of the total institutional ownership; DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., holding 9,382,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.56 million in VTEX stocks shares; and DYNAMO ADMINISTRACAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., currently with $30.25 million in VTEX stock with ownership of nearly -27.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in VTEX [NYSE:VTEX] by around 6,105,538 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 12,590,481 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 42,785,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,481,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTEX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,765 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 8,178,559 shares during the same period.