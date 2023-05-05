Credit Suisse slashes price target on Brookfield Corporation [BN] – find out why.

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] slipped around -0.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.25 at the close of the session, down -2.01%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:28 PM that CLARIOS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $750 MILLION 6.750% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2028 AND UPSIZED $2.75 BILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING 2030.

Clarios Global LP (“Clarios” or the “Company”) announced today that on April 20, 2023 it priced $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) with a coupon of 6.750%. The Company also increased the aggregate principal amount to be borrowed under a new tranche of term loans (the “New Term Loan Facility”) from $1,000 million to $2,750 million at SOFR plus 3.75% maturing May 2030. The pricing of the Notes was upsized from the previously announced offering of $500 million. The weighted average interest rate for the Notes and the New Term Loan Facility is expected to be approximately 7%, based on the current one-month Term SOFR swap rate for 5 years.

“We are pleased with this outcome and the strong continued support received from the market which enabled us to almost triple the size of our debt offering,” said Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios. “Upon closing, we will have successfully refinanced $3,500 million of our borrowings while extending the maturity of our capital structure through 2030 with virtually no increase to our overall borrowing costs.”.

Brookfield Corporation stock is now -3.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BN Stock saw the intraday high of $30.83 and lowest of $30.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.05, which means current price is +7.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 3391684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $42 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Brookfield Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BN in the course of the last twelve months was 75.80.

How has BN stock performed recently?

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 31.31 for the last single week of trading, and 39.41 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 18.50%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

There are presently around $28,836 million, or 73.00% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 131,887,746, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 98,738,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in BN stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.57 billion in BN stock with ownership of nearly 8.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Corporation [NYSE:BN] by around 55,482,203 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 125,511,320 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 753,115,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 934,109,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BN stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,071,388 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,047,197 shares during the same period.